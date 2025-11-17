Collapse Curriculum

Collapse Curriculum

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cecilia At The Kitchens Garden's avatar
Cecilia At The Kitchens Garden
17h

An important read. I have always banged on about how much water these data centers use and wars are being fought over the minerals. But you have clearly set out the dangers. Is AI only going to be around a short while? - before the earth runs out of the raw materials needed to keep these massive buildings alive and performing?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Justin McAffee and others
skyra's avatar
skyra
12h

Thank you for the article.

I was recently thinking about ai on two levels 1. Who is paying for it? As we are all begrudgingly paying our electric bil that has double/ tripled in the past decade ..

2. The heat that it generates ( i had no idea about the water used)

I was thinking on a smaller scale first, our own phone chargers heat up, multiply by every human on earth, then think about computer heat, - office building after office building of row agter row if computers, large complexes such as aws ( sizes of cities generating heat).

As the climate is heating up faster, the computers are the number one culprit.

Those were my common sensical thoughts.

You're article put more insight for me. I had no idea about the water. Water is the most precious resource- and most if it is already poisoned, never mind dried up.

This makes me very sad.....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Justin McAffee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture