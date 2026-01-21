Can ICE agents enter your home to find subjects of their ongoing efforts? If seeing viral videos of civilian encounters with ICE agents has left you wondering what is and isn’t legal for ICE or any law enforcement officers for that matter, you will find some answers right here in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an attorney, and nothing in this essay should be construed as legal advice. This writing is for informational and analytical purposes only, based on publicly reported facts and general legal principles. Laws, legal standards, and their application can vary significantly by jurisdiction and by the specific facts of a case. Readers who need legal advice or guidance regarding their own situation should consult a qualified attorney licensed in the appropriate jurisdiction.

Entering The Home Without a Judicial Warrant

Let’s start with one of the most recent situations involving a U.S. citizen, ChongLy “Scott” Thao in Minnesota and assess whether the action of ICE agents entering Mr. Thao’s home and arresting him was lawful or constitutionally prohibited.

ChongLy Scott Thao Forced From Home Without a Warrant - Image From GoFundMe

Facts of the Case

On January 18, 2026, officers identifying themselves as agents of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (“ICE”) forcibly entered the residence of ChongLy Scott Thao, a United States citizen, located in St. Paul, Minnesota.

According to public reporting and statements by Mr. Thao and his family, the ICE agents did not present a judicial warrant prior to entering the home. The agents were masked and armed, and entry was made by force after agents arrived at the residence.

ICE later stated that agents were conducting an operation related to the search for individuals suspected of sex-offense-related crimes and that they believed a person matching their investigative criteria might be present at or associated with the residence. Mr. Thao was not the subject of any arrest warrant, nor was he suspected of any criminal activity at the time of the entry.

At the time agents entered the home, Mr. Thao was inside his residence and partially unclothed, wearing only his underwear. Agents ordered him outside, where he was removed from the home at gunpoint and placed into ICE custody without being permitted to fully dress, despite winter weather conditions.

Mr. Thao was detained for approximately one hour while agents attempted to determine his identity and immigration status. During this time, ICE agents confirmed that Mr. Thao was a U.S. citizen with no criminal record and not the individual they were seeking.

Following this determination, Mr. Thao was released and returned to his home. No arrest was made, no charges were filed, and no evidence was seized. ICE has not publicly stated that exigent circumstances, consent, or a judicial warrant justified the entry into the residence.

Analysis

Based on the facts as publicly reported, a court reviewing the warrantless entry into the residence of ChongLy Scott Thao would likely conclude that the entry violated the Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution.

The Supreme Court has long emphasized that “physical entry of the home is the chief evil against which the wording of the Fourth Amendment is directed,” and that searches and seizures inside a home without a warrant are “presumptively unreasonable.” Payton v. New York, 445 U.S. 573, 585–86 (1980).

It is undisputed in the public record that ICE agents did not present a judicial warrant authorizing entry into Mr. Thao’s residence. Where officers act without a warrant, “the burden is on the government to demonstrate exigent circumstances that overcome the presumption of unreasonableness that attaches to all warrantless home entries.” Welsh v. Wisconsin, 466 U.S. 740, 750 (1984). The Eighth Circuit, which has jurisdiction over Minnesota, has similarly held that “warrantless entry into a residence is presumed unreasonable unless the government can demonstrate consent or exigent circumstances.” United States v. Conner, 127 F.3d 663, 666 (8th Cir. 1997).

The reported facts do not indicate that Mr. Thao or any occupant consented to the entry. Absent consent, the government would be required to show exigent circumstances. The Supreme Court has defined exigent circumstances narrowly, explaining that they exist only when there is a “compelling need for official action and no time to secure a warrant.” Michigan v. Tyler, 436 U.S. 499, 509 (1978). In Minnesota v. Olson, the Court rejected a claim of exigency where police believed a dangerous suspect might be inside a residence, holding that “the mere possibility that evidence will be destroyed or that a suspect will escape does not give rise to exigent circumstances.” 495 U.S. 91, 100–01 (1990).

ICE’s public explanation that agents were searching for individuals suspected of sex-offense-related crimes would not, standing alone, satisfy this standard. The Supreme Court has cautioned that “the gravity of the underlying offense is an important factor to be considered, but it is not dispositive.” Welsh, 466 U.S. at 753. Even in serious felony investigations, courts require “specific, articulable facts indicating an emergency,” not generalized concerns. Olson, 495 U.S. at 100.

There is no indication that agents were engaged in hot pursuit of a suspect observed fleeing into Mr. Thao’s home. Hot pursuit requires “some sort of a chase, but it need not be an extended hue and cry ‘in and about the public streets’”; it nevertheless must be “immediate or continuous.” United States v. Santana, 427 U.S. 38, 42–43 (1976). In Olson, the Court emphasized that where officers are not in immediate pursuit, “there is no exigency.” 495 U.S. at 101. The Eighth Circuit has echoed this limitation, holding that “speculation that a suspect might flee or might be inside a residence is insufficient to justify warrantless entry.” United States v. Leveringston, 397 F.3d 1112, 1117 (8th Cir. 2005).

Nor do the reported facts support a finding of imminent danger. Warrantless entry to prevent harm is permitted only where officers have “an objectively reasonable basis for believing that an occupant is seriously injured or imminently threatened with such injury.” Brigham City v. Stuart, 547 U.S. 398, 400 (2006). Courts have made clear that this exception “requires more than an officer’s hunch or generalized fear.” United States v. Walsh, 299 F.3d 729, 734 (8th Cir. 2002). The record as reported contains no facts indicating sounds of violence, cries for help, visible injuries, or other objective indicators of imminent harm within the residence.

The destruction-of-evidence rationale is likewise inapplicable. Where officers are seeking to locate a person rather than preserve evidence, courts are reluctant to find exigency absent concrete facts showing imminent destruction. As the Eighth Circuit has explained, “the possibility that evidence might be destroyed, without more, is insufficient to justify a warrantless entry.” United States v. Clement, 854 F.2d 1116, 1119 (8th Cir. 1988).

The fact that agents ultimately determined that Mr. Thao was a United States citizen with no criminal record further underscores the absence of particularized probable cause at the time of entry. While reasonable mistakes do not automatically invalidate police action, the Supreme Court has stressed that “the reasonableness of a search must be judged by the information available to the officers at the time they acted.” Maryland v. Garrison, 480 U.S. 79, 85 (1987). Mistaken identity does not itself create exigent circumstances.

Finally, the manner of the seizure would weigh heavily in the court’s analysis. The Supreme Court has repeatedly reaffirmed that the home and its curtilage are entitled to the highest level of Fourth Amendment protection, noting that “when it comes to the Fourth Amendment, the home is first among equals.” Florida v. Jardines, 569 U.S. 1, 6 (2013). Removing an individual from his home at gunpoint and detaining him while partially unclothed would likely be viewed as a severe intrusion requiring strong constitutional justification. Investigative convenience alone cannot supply that justification, as “the warrant requirement is not an inconvenience to be somehow ‘weighed’ against the claims of police efficiency.” McDonald v. United States, 335 U.S. 451, 455 (1948).

On these facts, a court applying controlling Supreme Court and Eighth Circuit precedent would likely conclude that ICE agents entered Mr. Thao’s residence without a warrant, without consent, and without exigent circumstances sufficient to overcome the Fourth Amendment’s presumption of unreasonableness. As the Supreme Court has stated, “the Fourth Amendment draws a firm line at the entrance to the house,” and that line may not be crossed without a warrant absent a true emergency. Payton, 445 U.S. at 590.

What About ICE Administrative Warrants?

Any reliance on an administrative warrant issued by ICE would not cure the constitutional defect of a warrantless home entry. The Fourth Amendment requires that warrants authorizing entry into a private residence be issued by a neutral and detached judicial officer, upon a showing of probable cause, and that they particularly describe the place to be searched and the person or things to be seized. Johnson v. United States, 333 U.S. 10, 14 (1948).

ICE administrative warrants, including Forms I-200 and I-205, are not issued by judges or magistrates but instead are authorized by immigration officers acting within the executive branch. The Supreme Court has long held that “the point of the Fourth Amendment, which often is not grasped by zealous officers, is not that it denies law enforcement the support of the usual inferences which reasonable men draw from evidence, but that it requires that those inferences be drawn by a neutral and detached magistrate.” Johnson, 333 U.S. at 13–14. An executive officer cannot supply the neutrality that the Constitution demands.

For this reason, courts have consistently distinguished between criminal arrest warrants, which may authorize limited entry into a suspect’s own residence when supported by probable cause, and civil or administrative warrants, which do not. In Payton v. New York, the Supreme Court made clear that even with probable cause to arrest, law enforcement may not enter a home without a judicial warrant, emphasizing that “the Fourth Amendment draws a firm line at the entrance to the house.” 445 U.S. 573, 590 (1980). Administrative immigration warrants do not cross that line.

Lower courts have repeatedly applied this principle in the immigration context. The Eighth Circuit has emphasized that warrantless home entry requires either consent or exigent circumstances and that the government bears the burden of proving a constitutionally valid warrant. United States v. Conner, 127 F.3d 663, 666 (8th Cir. 1997). An administrative warrant, lacking judicial authorization, does not satisfy that burden. As one federal court explained, “ICE administrative warrants are not warrants for purposes of the Fourth Amendment” because they are “issued by an agency official, not a neutral magistrate.” El Badrawi v. Department of Homeland Security, 579 F. Supp. 2d 249, 275 (D. Conn. 2008).

The Supreme Court has likewise rejected attempts to substitute executive authorization for judicial oversight in the home. In Camara v. Municipal Court, the Court held that even civil inspections require a warrant issued by a magistrate, noting that “the basic purpose of the Fourth Amendment…is to safeguard the privacy and security of individuals against arbitrary invasions by governmental officials.” 387 U.S. 523, 528 (1967). That protection applies with its greatest force in the home.

Accordingly, even if ICE agents possessed an administrative immigration warrant at the time of entry, such a document would not authorize forcible or nonconsensual entry into a private residence. Absent voluntary consent or true exigent circumstances, entry based on an administrative warrant would remain constitutionally unreasonable. As the Supreme Court has stated, “searches and seizures inside a home without a warrant are presumptively unreasonable,” and that presumption cannot be overcome by an internal executive order. Payton, 445 U.S. at 586.

Let me know if you enjoyed this legal analysis. Knowing our rights has never been more important than right now. We will continue to observe and report on the changing legal landscape and the actions of law enforcement, particularly federal agents.