Collapse Curriculum

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Max Wilbert's avatar
Max Wilbert
4d

Great piece.

Also: Mansanto, lol.

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James Bernard Frost's avatar
James Bernard Frost
5d

We've needed a modern-day Rachel Carson for quite some time. Greta Thunberg is the closest we have, but her work hasn't achieved the kind of changes that Rachel's did.

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