Women are the story of the 20th century. I wanted to recognize that on this 56th anniversary of Earth Day, because its story and that of the entire environmental movement in industrialized societies around the world stem primarily from one single woman.

Women Win World War II

The likes of Andrew Tate or Andrew Wilson would no doubt deny, and get totally triggered by my first claim. So let’s set the historical record straight. Rosie the Riveter, a cultural icon representing the millions of American women who picked up the tools of industry during World War II, is the real hero. Women have been given the credit for victory in the war against the worst kinds of evil, fascism and the Nazis of the 20th Century.

Between 1940 and 1945, the female percentage of the U.S. workforce grew from 27% to nearly 37%. These women produced the staggering volume of equipment needed to win: roughly 300,000 aircraft, 12,000 ships, and 86,000 tanks.

Over 350,000 women served in uniform (such as the WACs, WAVES, and WASPs). By taking on technical and administrative roles, they “freed a man to fight,” effectively expanding the combat strength of the U.S. military.

Historians note that the Allies' willingness to integrate women into the workforce gave them a significant industrial edge over the Axis powers (Germany and Japan), who were more reluctant to challenge traditional gender roles until much later in the war.

The leader of the allied forces and later POTUS, General Dwight D. Eisenhower testified to Congress, famously calling the contribution of women to the war effort a “sine qua non” (an essential condition) of the D-Day invasion.

President Harry S. Truman stated that the nation’s debt to the “valiant women in the service” could never be repaid.

After the war, there were mass layoffs of women, and the workforce nearly went back to pre-war gender ratios. Corporations reinstituted polices of firing women if/when they are married. This despite polling that suggested 75-80% of women wanted to stay in the workforce.

The collective voice, largely ungrateful for their war contributions, said “back to the kitchen.” And while that trope persists, women weren’t having it. A new fight began for women’s place in society that continues to this day. But another war was also starting after WWII that women would eventually be an essential condition in.

A New Enemy

Industry needed a reason to keep the money flowing. Eisenhower warned of the Military Industrial Complex in his final address to the American people, but it wasn’t just military industry to worry about. A new enemy was arising based on the claim that military and war spending created technological advancements that improved life for Americans. Keep the cash coming!

A popular DuPont company motto captured the attitude with the boom of plastics, household chemicals, and fertilizers, often used to encourage civilians to continue the war on pests and bugs with new chemical tools:

"Better Living Through Chemistry."

The chemical industry was booming. DDT, once a miracle tool for soldiers to fight malaria, was being sprayed indiscriminately over American suburbs, farms, and forests.

A New Hero Arrises

A veteran of the war efforts at home, Rachel Carson was only the 2nd woman ever hired by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service four years before the war started. But as the domestic labor and food supply shifted during the war, so did her roles and responsibilities in the agency.

Carson was promoted to Aquatic Biologist. By 1945, as the war was ending, she was supervising a small writing staff. The wartime focus on “technological advancement” and “chemical warfare” actually gave her access to the very government data on DDT and radiation that would later form the backbone of her environmental crusade.

Years later as Carson began receiving letters from friends describing “dead zones” where birds no longer sang and bees no longer buzzed, she began to describe the state of things as a biological silent film playing out in real-time.

Carson published her book Silent Spring in 1962 because she realized that her colleagues in the scientific community were too afraid of industry backlash to speak up. Despite being diagnosed with terminal breast cancer and facing the grueling physical toll of radiation, she felt a moral “obligation” to act. She spent years meticulously gathering evidence, knowing that if she were to challenge the giants of the chemical industry, her science had to be bulletproof.

She emerged to tell a story of “the interconnectedness of life,” arguing that if we poisoned the smallest insect, the poison would eventually find its way into the eagle’s egg and the human child’s milk.

But then…

The Backlash Was Real

The chemical industry knew it couldn’t attack her work, including her 55 pages of citations. So the cowards do what the cowards do. They attacked her viciously.

The most common attack was that she’s hysterical! An emotional overreaction from a woman, not a real scientist.

Careful if you ever use the word (or hysteronics). It has an ugly history. Hysteria (like hysterectomy) refers to the womb of a woman… which while “wandering” is claimed to cause women to be crazy. Because as the patriarchal trope goes, women be crazy.

They questioned her work by pointing out she had no children; that she was a bird lover, and even a witch.

I have to laugh… which is the emotional totally alogical approach? A well-cited book or personal attacks and calling people witches? Seems like the chemical industry be crazy, not Carson.

Then she was a communist. Then she was just anti-progress… she wants us to live in the Stone Age.

Talk about hysterical, Mansanto even published a parody of her book called “The Desolate Year,” which depicted the insects taking over the world.

The Velsicol Chemical Corporation even threatened to sue her publisher if the book came out because it contained “inaccurate and disparaging statements.”

None of this worked. In fact, it only lead to more curiosity and public discussion. A more informed public combined with the outrage of how Carson was treated by the industry led to backlash.

The First Earth Day

The bridge from Silent Spring (1962) to Earth Day (1970) is a straight line of rising public pressure meeting a political tipping point.

Before Carson, environmental policy was for “experts.” After the backlash against her failed, the average American felt empowered to challenge corporate and government claims. This created the grassroots energy that Senator Gaylord Nelson needed. He didn’t have to convince people there was a problem; Carson had already done that.

In 1969, seven years after her book, the Cuyahoga River caught fire and the Santa Barbara oil spill occurred. The public connected the dots. They saw these events through the lens Carson had provided: as symptoms of a dying system. These disasters acted as the final “proof” of her warnings, turning quiet concern into the active rage that fueled the 20 million marchers on April 22, 1970.

Carson’s genius was explaining that everything is connected… soil, water, air, and human health. This ecological view transformed isolated local issues (like a dirty river in Ohio or smog in LA) into a single, cohesive Movement. Earth Day was the first time all these separate groups (anti-pesticide, anti-nuclear, and conservationists) marched under one banner: The Environment.

Within just three years of the first Earth Day, the EPA was formed and the Clean Air, Clean Water, and Endangered Species Acts were passed, essentially codifying Carson’s philosophy into federal law.

So then what happened?

PR Goons Changed Their Tactics After This Colossal Failure

It backfired. The attack was too frontal. People saw right through the brazen personal attacks. Carson testified before congress calmly and intelligently and the claims of an emotionally crazed woman fizzled. She was seen as a victim of character assassination and became a martyr.

PR firms eventually shifted from attack, to becoming merchants of doubt. They started using experts as proxies so the attacks on persons couldn’t be traced back to them directly. Dupont can stand above the fray and let others do their dirty work.

Greenwashing became another popular alternative. Highlight one small good deed, one small “green initiative” to distract from the massive environmental harm.

Their playbook today works much better. That’s why you had a huge environmental movement outraged and ready to take on Washington in the 1960s, and not much of one today. They’ve won the PR war because they have the money to do it, and they do it wisely. They also captured government with lobbyists and campaign contributions.

Now the system seems impermeable to popular movement. Dissent is simply ignored, or distracted from. Attitudes are either resigned, confused, doubtful, or nihilistic. This is the point of the story where the death happens. 56 years after the first Earth Day, the movement is weakened and divided. But is it a false death? What will happen next?

The truth is we don’t know. The story is still being written. What we’ve learned though is that the enemy is intelligent and well-funded. They make mistakes, but they also pivot.

We’ve also learned that heroes can come from unlikely places. That government can be overwhelmed by a mass movement, but that war never ends as long as the petro-chemical industrial complex has such a strong grip on campaign financing and lobbying.

That’s why this story must be retold over and over. That’s how we learn. I’m not sure I told it the best way to tell it. Maybe it can be a film, if it isn’t already. Nonetheless, I am pleased to have told it on this 56th Anniversary of Earth Day.

Thank you Rachel Carson. Thank you to all the people who marched. Thank you to all the legislators who acted. You are still an inspiration.

Thank you for reading if you made it this far. Do me one small favor and share it too.