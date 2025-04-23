Imagine this.

A vast desert horizon—ancient desert crust blistered under a relentless sun, creosote bushes trembling in the dry wind, desert tortoise building borrows, golden eagles soaring overhead while lizards dart through ancient arroyos. The land hums with silence, a stillness earned over millennia. Now imagine bulldozers carving through it like scalpels, flattening everything in their path. Dust clouds rise like smoke from a funeral pyre. The cry of displaced wildlife vanishes beneath the roar of machines. Asphalt follows, then tract homes, then strip malls and golf courses. The stars, once visible in shimmering clarity, disappear behind the haze of artificial light and heat.

This isn’t science fiction. This is Nevada’s future under a bipartisan blueprint for the expansion of urban sprawl. And the horror isn’t in some far-off tomorrow. It’s happening now. Right here. Legislated. Celebrated. Ignored.

Kyle Roerink’s recent piece on the Nevada Assembly’s passage of AJR10 lays bare a brutal truth that many would rather ignore: our public lands are on the auction block, and our so-called leaders—Democrats and Republicans alike—are eager to sign off on the sale. Roerink, executive director of the Great Basin Water Network, doesn’t mince words. With Lake Mead at historic lows, utility rates soaring, and ecosystems on the brink, Assembly leaders are groveling before the alter of capital, in hopes of fueling more urban sprawl. The vote passed 36-6, without even a hearing for public input, despite language in the bill claiming to honor it.

Image by Justin McAffee - Hidden Valley (Area of Proposed Public Land Sale)

This isn’t an isolated incident. It’s not even surprising. It’s the latest chapter in a much older, deadlier story—a story of greed, ecological ignorance, and the steady erosion of democratic accountability. I’ve been opposing this agenda for years, long before AJR10 had a number. I even made a short film about it, trying to show what’s really at stake beneath the euphemisms and legislative jargon.

What follows is a response—not just to this bill, but to the entire system that birthed it. It’s a refusal to stay silent while bipartisan death cults pave over our future and call it “housing policy.”

It’s How Our System Was Designed

What’s happening in Nevada is not just a local scandal—it’s the symptom of a civilization hellbent on annihilation. AJR10, the resolution pushed through the Assembly to sell off public land for sprawling development from Las Vegas to the California border, is an act of ecological sabotage. And who’s leading the charge? Democrats. Republicans. All of them. The so-called political “opposition” is nothing more than the other side of the same blood-soaked coin. It’s bipartisan complicity in the destruction of the living world.

Let that sink in.

The Democrats, the ones who show up on Earth Day panels and tweet about climate action, are now waving the banner for more sprawl, more heat, more smog, more empty promises. They want to sell off tens of thousands of acres of public land while calling it a solution to the “housing crisis”—a crisis they helped manufacture through decades of deregulation, speculation, and blind allegiance to growth-at-all-costs economics. There is no resistance in the halls of power. There is only choreography.

And I’ve been opposing this nightmare for years. I’ve filmed it. I’ve lived it. I’ve stood against this in the desert heat and captured it all in a short film because I knew no one in office would lift a finger to stop it. They never intended to. They are the machine.

Watch My Film on YouTube Below

The Environment Has No Friends in Power

Understand this: no one is coming to save us. Not your favorite senator. Not your favorite party. Not your mayor, not your NGO, not the latest climate czar rolling out some shiny new plan while signing off on more roads, more mines, more pipelines. The people doing this know exactly what they’re doing—and they’ll keep doing it until there’s nothing left but concrete and debt.

What’s happening in Southern Nevada has happened everywhere. It’s happening still. It happened to the forests of the Pacific Northwest, the wetlands of Louisiana, the mountains of Appalachia, the Amazon, the Congo, the coral reefs, the oceans, the atmosphere itself. It’s the same death cult in every country, every city, every language. It’s the gospel of industrialism and neoliberalism: that everything must be converted into capital, and anything that can’t be monetized must be erased.

We are governed by a class of death-dealers in suits, smiling as they sign the orders to poison our future. This isn’t a conspiracy—it’s a system. It’s a global economic paradigm where the needs of ecosystems and people are subordinate to the quarterly earnings of land speculators and financiers. It’s the dogma that keeps telling us “we need more growth” even as the planet chokes on the excess.

And here’s the truth they don’t want you to hear: this top-down power system is finished. It is collapsing under the weight of its own lies. The people in charge know this, and they’re scrambling to extract as much as they can before the last well runs dry and the last tree is felled. They will not save us because their survival depends on our destruction.

The only people who can stop this are people. Not representatives. Not billionaires with eco-startups. People. Community members. Organizers. Frontline defenders. Radicals. Elders. Youth. Those who still remember that life isn’t a commodity and that the Earth is not a resource base—it’s our home.

We must stop looking to power for solutions. Power is the problem. Real change will never come from a resolution passed in a legislature bought and paid for by developers. It will come from us refusing to comply with the logic of a system that sees desert land as blank space, communities as disposable, and water as a nuisance to be rerouted.

This is not just a political crisis. It is a moral and spiritual reckoning. If we want a future, we’re going to have to fight for it—not with polished talking points, but with our bodies, our art, our voices, and our refusal to play along.

Because we are not cogs in this death machine. We are the ones who must bring it to a halt.