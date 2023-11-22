If you’ve been following along, you know I’ve been publishing posts about what attire is needed for ventures into the outdoors and for potential collapse scenarios. I have tried to be as comprehensive as possible so you, dear readers, will have all the information you need to be ready on this front. I have compiled all of these posts and brushed up the writing into one pdf (84 pages) that you can download below.

My plan is to have a complete set of guides to give readers all the information needed to pursuit completion of the Scout Level 1 under my Collapse Curriculum. Coming up next will be information on the gear you need. Once you know the gear you’ll choose, you can choose the best type of rucksack to carry the gear. Then we will start covering the skills for making it 24 hours in the field, including navigation, fire, shelter, safety, cooking and sleeping, among other foundational skills.

I am currently working on including videos to get you some more visualization of these skills.

Why This Matters

If we are ever going to have a society where we don’t have to rely on the toxic industrial system, it will require that we have the skills, mutual aid and self-reliant culture to go without that system.

The skills in this curriculum, while just the beginning, are not just neat skills to have, they represent a cultural paradigm shift. If we want to really build a new culture, a culture of resistance, that culture needs its people to know these skills intimately. I hope that’s why you’ll join me in working on creating this culture together.

