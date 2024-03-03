Note: This topic is covered in very few places I could find. I rely on a handful of freely available sources online, which I have compiled into a downloadable e-book at the end of this article. There is also a one-pager guide for moderators conducting a tekmil.

Why are we not rising against the sprawling surveillance and the tyrants in suits orchestrating our demise? Why do we not band together, fists raised, demanding the Earth be treated not as a resource to be plundered but as the living, breathing entity it is? Why do we stand as silent witnesses to the disintegration of our world? The heart of this inertia, this paralysis, is the battleground within ourselves.

“5% of our struggle is against our enemy, 95% is against ourselves.”

This wisdom, echoing from the Kurdish revolution, unveils a truth as raw as an open wound: our fight is less against the external despots and more against the chains we've placed on our own thoughts, the shackles of complacency and capitulation to a system that feeds on our acquiescence.

I’ve written about some of the systemic issues holding us back:

The systemic rot we're up against won't wither with mere surface-level acts of rebellion like reducing our showers, abstaining from animal products, or segregating our trash. These are but whispers in a tempest. We're ensnared, much like the unwitting prisoners of “The Matrix,” ensconced in pods of convenience and indoctrination, drawing sustenance from the very beast we ought to dismantle. Our greatest adversary, then, is not the system itself but our entrenchment within it, our internalized acceptance of its values, our resistance to shatter the worldview it's sold us and to forge anew.

Consider the Kurds, ensnared not only by the geopolitical chains of Turkey, Syria, Iran, and Iraq but also by the insidious binds of patriarchy, colonialism, and class warfare. Yet, within the heart of Syria, a beacon of hope shines from the Kurdish autonomous region called Rojava. Here lies a society reborn, embracing a governance that eschews hierarchy for a tapestry woven with threads of ecofeminism and communal autonomy.

Their metamorphosis from the chrysalis of oppression to the autonomy of Rojava is nothing short of a revolution of the mind and spirit. It is Tekmil, the Kurdish praxis of relentless self and communal critique, that has catalyzed this profound transformation. It is the bedrock of a bottom-up democracy and the elimination of hierarchy.

It is this very process of introspection and radical self-questioning that we, too, must embrace. To dismantle the monoliths of oppression and to seed the grounds for a new world, our revolution must first germinate in the fertile soil of our own consciousness.

Part I: Introduction to Tekmil

Definition and Historical Roots

Tekmil is a practice integral to Kurdish revolutionary movements, rooted in the principles of self-criticism and collective critique. Historically, it originates from the Kurdish freedom movement's need to foster internal solidarity, self-improvement, and ideological purity among its members.

In Rojava, tekmil is often translated as "report," which, while seemingly mundane, encompasses a broader conceptual definition of revolutionary constructive criticism. This practice is not limited to any single facet of life but extends to military operations, training sessions, civil projects, and even simple daily tasks. Tekmil sessions can be initiated by anyone within the civil or military structures, emphasizing a democratic and inclusive approach to critique and self-improvement.

Importance in Revolutionary Movements

In Rojava and the broader Kurdish struggle, Tekmil has been pivotal. It serves as a foundational practice for building democratic, egalitarian communities and for combatting the influences of patriarchal, capitalist, and authoritarian structures. Through Tekmil, individuals in the movement strive not only for liberation from external oppression but also for personal transformation, embodying the principles of the society they aim to create. This practice is crucial for sustaining the revolutionary momentum and ensuring the movement's resilience against both internal and external challenges.

Part II: Practical Implementation of Tekmil

Setting: Equal Circle, Respectful Environment, and Preparation

The practical implementation of Tekmil is characterized by a specific set of cultural codes and structures that create an environment conducive to open, honest dialogue and self-reflection. Understanding these elements is crucial to grasping what Tekmil looks like in practice and how it fosters a culture of constructive criticism and communal growth.

Equal Circle Formation : Participants sit or stand in an equal circle or other forms that do not suggest any hierarchy. This physical arrangement symbolizes the principles of equality and mutual respect that are central to Tekmil. By eliminating any visual hierarchy, it encourages participants to view and treat each other as equals, fostering a more open and honest exchange of feedback.

Respectful and Attentive Manner : During Tekmil, participants are expected to maintain a respectful and attentive demeanor. This means avoiding casual behaviors such as eating, drinking (except when necessary), smoking, talking among themselves, entertaining themselves, or sitting in a laid-back, relaxed form. Everyone is encouraged to sit or stand at an equal level in a manner that demonstrates respect for their comrades, using their posture and presence to convey seriousness and attentiveness to the discussion.

Clean and Orderly Environment : The physical space where Tekmil takes place is kept clean and free of mess, whether the session occurs around a table or on a carpet. The tidiness of the space is symbolic, reflecting the clarity of thought and openness to participation that Tekmil aims to achieve. Participants are also encouraged to wear clean clothing and present a neat appearance, as this is seen as an outward reflection of one's inner state, intentions, and attitudes towards others.

Preparation for Participation: Effective participation in Tekmil requires thought and preparation. Participants are encouraged to continuously reflect on their actions and thoughts, noting down items for discussion well before the Tekmil session. Setting aside special time for reflection a day or more before Tekmil allows participants to gather their thoughts and approach the session with a clear, focused mindset. This preparation is critical for facilitating a productive dialogue that leads to meaningful self-improvement and communal development.

Process: Moderation, Speaking Order, Note-taking, and Discussion of Criticisms, Suggestions, and Evaluations

The Tekmil process is meticulously designed to ensure a productive and respectful environment for constructive criticism and self-improvement. The sequence of interactions during a Tekmil session is pivotal for its success and effectiveness. Here's a breakdown of the process:

Moderation : The session begins with a moderator, who plays a crucial role in guiding the Tekmil. The moderator allows participants to speak in an organized manner and briefly notes the essence of the discussions. This ensures that all voices are heard and that the session remains focused and productive.

Speaking Order : Participants who wish to speak raise their hand and, with the permission of the moderator, start stating their points. Each participant is allowed to speak once about their self-criticism and criticism and once to offer suggestions. This structured speaking order ensures that the session remains orderly and that every participant has an opportunity to contribute.

Note-taking : All participants are encouraged to bring a notebook or some means of taking notes. The act of note-taking is essential as it involves a thought process and preparation, allowing participants to continuously reflect on their actions and the feedback they receive. Preparing for Tekmil involves setting aside time for reflection well before the session, ensuring that participants are ready to engage meaningfully in the discussions.

Discussion of Criticisms and Suggestions : After everyone has had the chance to express their self-criticism and criticism, the moderator collects the suggestions into a list. These are then discussed one by one, allowing for a focused examination of each proposal. This part of the process is critical for identifying actionable steps for improvement and addressing the criticisms raised.

Evaluation: At the end of the discussion, the moderator summarizes the Tekmil, going through the topics of criticism and self-criticism to present them in a comprehensive manner. This summary provides a collective perspective on the issues discussed and refreshes the group on what needs further reflection and work. The moderator may also run through the decisions made regarding the proposals to remind everyone of the tasks undertaken and the collective decisions.

Core Components

Self-criticism: Reflecting on Personal Actions and Mentality

Self-criticism is a fundamental aspect of Tekmil, where participants reflect on their own actions, behaviors, and mentalities. This process involves a deep and honest evaluation of one's contributions to the collective, acknowledging shortcomings, and identifying areas for personal growth. It's about taking responsibility for one's actions and their impact on the group and the broader movement. Self-criticism is not just about identifying faults; it's also about recognizing the root causes of behaviors and actively working towards self-improvement.

Critique: Constructively Addressing the Actions and Mentalities of Comrades

Critique in Tekmil goes beyond mere criticism; it is a constructive process aimed at helping comrades recognize and overcome their limitations and mistakes. This component emphasizes the collective responsibility members have towards each other's growth and development. By offering critiques, individuals contribute to building a stronger, more cohesive, and effective movement. Critiques are given with care, respect, and the intention to support, not to diminish or embarrass, fostering an environment where everyone feels valued and supported in their journey towards self-improvement.

It is critical to the success of the Tekmil to follow these guidelines:

Don't Respond to Criticism Immediately: In the tekmil process, it's crucial not only to refrain from verbally responding to criticism but also to be mindful of non-verbal reactions. Criticism, by its nature, places both the giver and the receiver in vulnerable positions. Negative non-verbal behaviors such as eye-rolling, sighing, displaying impatient gestures, giggling, or showing signs of defensiveness can profoundly impact the flow of criticism. These actions may not only hinder the constructive exchange of feedback but also affect the emotional climate of the tekmil. Maintaining a neutral and open demeanor encourages a safe space for honest reflection and fosters a culture of respect and empathy within the group. When receiving criticism that might be based on misunderstandings or when one disagrees with the criticism, the philosophy of tekmil encourages looking for a portion of the criticism that can lead to self-reflection, rather than immediately resorting to counter-arguments. Even if the criticism appears to be based on incorrect assumptions or a distorted view of events, it's suggested to contemplate what led to such criticism and respect the intentions behind it. If clarification or a response is deemed necessary, it is advised to wait until a later time, ideally the next day or later, to discuss it with the criticizer. This discussion should not aim to "restore the truth" but to better understand the comrade's perspective and the essence of the criticism itself​​. This approach underscores the emphasis on humility, self-reflection, and the collective process over individual rebuttals, aligning with the overall philosophy of fostering a constructive and respectful environment conducive to growth and understanding within the collective.

Avoid Repeating Criticisms: A key principle in the tekmil process is the avoidance of repeating criticisms that have already been articulated. This guideline is in place to ensure that the critique sessions remain productive and focused on moving forward rather than dwelling on past issues. Reiterating the same points can lead to feelings of being targeted or singled out, which could detract from the spirit of collective growth and improvement. By bringing new insights or focusing on different aspects of behavior and performance, participants can keep the tekmil dynamic, relevant, and geared towards continuous development and learning.

Suggestions: Offering Actionable Insights for Improvement

Suggestions follow naturally from the processes of self-criticism and critique. After identifying areas of improvement, participants propose actionable steps that individuals or the collective can take to address the issues raised. These suggestions are meant to be practical, achievable, and directly related to the critiques discussed. Think of them as operational suggestions… what someone should do, not who they should be, or essentializing people. By offering concrete ways to move forward, Tekmil ensures that the process results in tangible progress and growth, rather than just a discussion of problems.

Evaluation: Summarizing Discussions and Outlining Steps Forward

The final step in the Tekmil process is the evaluation, where the discussions, critiques, and suggestions are summarized and reflected upon. This component is crucial for consolidating the insights gained during the session and for planning the way forward. The evaluation helps to ensure that the Tekmil results in concrete actions and commitments from individuals and the collective. It's about moving from reflection to action, ensuring that the lessons learned translate into positive changes in behavior and practice. This step closes the Tekmil session with a clear sense of direction, reinforcing the collective's commitment to continuous improvement and revolutionary progress.

One-Pager Guide for Moderators Conducting a Tekmil (Free Download)

Part III: The Role of Criticism in Tekmil

Criticism as a Gift: Shifting Perception from Criticism as an Attack to Criticism as an Opportunity for Growth

In the practice of tekmil, criticism is viewed not as a personal attack but as a precious gift, a fundamental opportunity for individual and collective growth. This reimagining of criticism encourages participants to embrace feedback with an open heart, understanding that every critique is aimed at strengthening the individual's contribution to the collective mission. It's a transformative process that involves shedding the defensive mechanisms typically triggered by criticism and instead seeing each critique as a stepping stone towards personal development and societal betterment.

Incorporating Empathy, Love, and Respect in the Process of Giving and Receiving Criticism

The foundation of tekmil is the mutual respect, empathy, and love shared among participants. Criticism, within this framework, is delivered and received with a deep sense of care for the other’s well-being and growth. Empathy guides the critic to frame their observations in a manner that is constructive rather than destructive, ensuring that the intent behind the criticism is clearly understood as being for the recipient's benefit. Love ensures that critiques are imbued with a genuine desire for the recipient's improvement, and respect guarantees that all participants feel valued and heard, fostering a safe environment where individuals feel empowered to share and receive honest feedback.

The Importance of Specificity in Criticism and the Avoidance of Generalizations or Personal Attacks

For criticism to be constructive and effective within tekmil, it must be specific and focused on behaviors or actions rather than personal characteristics. This specificity ensures that feedback is actionable and directly related to the goals and ideals of the movement. Generalizations and personal attacks are counterproductive, as they do not provide a clear path for improvement and can erode trust and camaraderie within the group. By focusing on specific instances or actions, criticism becomes a tool for precise adjustments and growth, rather than a source of division or personal distress.

This approach to criticism, rooted in empathy, love, respect, and specificity, transforms tekmil sessions into powerful engines for personal transformation and collective advancement. By embracing criticism as a gift and conducting critiques with empathy and specificity, participants in tekmil foster an environment where growth is not just encouraged but celebrated, paving the way for a more cohesive, resilient, and effective movement.

Part IV: Tekmil, A Catalyst for Change

Overcoming Ego and Embracing Collective Values

Tekmil challenges the individualistic tendencies ingrained by capitalist and patriarchal systems, advocating for a shift towards collective values and mutual support. By focusing on comradeship, mutual respect, and the collective well-being, tekmil creates an environment where individuals are encouraged to transcend their egos for the greater good of the community. This process not only strengthens interpersonal relationships within the movement but also solidifies a shared commitment to the struggle for liberation.

The Development of a Militant Personality

The practice of tekmil is instrumental in developing what is referred to as a "militant personality," characterized by a balance between collective and individual interests, self-discipline, and a solution-oriented mindset. This development is rooted in the understanding that the revolutionary struggle requires individuals who are not only committed to the cause but also embody the ideals they fight for. Through tekmil, individuals learn to navigate the complexities of their internal landscapes and external realities, fostering a sense of responsibility, humility, and dedication to the collective struggle.

Militant The etymology of "military" traces back to Latin origins, specifically from the word "militaris," which means "of a soldier or war." This Latin term is derived from "miles" (genitive "militis"), which means "soldier." While militant doesn’t always have a positive connotation in our culture, a soldier is thought to be disciplined, focused and dedicated to his work and mission. I believe this is then intention among the Kurdish in this context. We are soldiers in the army of the societal transformation… revolution. That can be a personal growth thing as much as anything else.

The Transformative Power of Tekmil

Tekmil’s transformative power lies in its ability to foster a culture of continuous improvement, accountability, and open-mindedness. By institutionalizing the practice of critique and self-critique, tekmil ensures that personal and collective growth is an ongoing process. This culture of reflection and adaptation is crucial for the revolutionary movement’s resilience and dynamism, enabling it to evolve in response to internal challenges and external pressures. Moreover, tekmil reinforces the principles of democratic confederalism, emphasizing the importance of active participation, communal decision-making, and the pursuit of a more equitable and liberated society.

In essence, tekmil acts as a microcosm of the broader revolutionary struggle, reflecting the movement’s aspirations towards creating a society founded on equality, justice, and mutual respect. Through the practice of tekmil, individuals and the collective navigate the intricate process of self-transformation and societal change, embodying the ideals of the Kurdish freedom movement and contributing to the broader goal of building a liberated community.

What Will It Take?

At the very core of Tekmil pulsates the profound realization that the tyrants we rage against outside are but reflections of our own inner demons—our fears, our apathy, our divisions. These are the shadows Tekmil illuminates, transforming them into beacons of awareness, unity, and defiance.

Through the rigorous self-examination and communal reflection that Tekmil demands, we confront the formidable walls that stand against our collective uprising to reclaim our planet and our dignity. It compels us to face the unsettling truths of our own complicity in the oppressive systems we decry. Tekmil reveals that our silence and inaction amidst the ravaging of our world and the trampling of our rights is not solely the product of external force, but also of the turmoil and contradictions that reside within us, awaiting resolution.

The Tekmil Reader (Free E-Book)