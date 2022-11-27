About Collapse Curriculum

Welcome! I’m Justin, an outdoor educator working on a curriculum of vital resilience skills in an uncertain world. Recognizing the modern world is teetering on unsustainable foundations, and that there may not be any politically feasible answers, I've dedicated my life to crafting a "collapse curriculum" — a robust guide for those who seek to not only revel in the splendor of the outdoors but also to be adeptly prepared for our unsteady future.

My content, spanning from meticulously researched writings to engaging video tutorials, is infused with a pragmatic yet hopeful approach to survival and preparedness. I stand at the intersection of adventure and preparedness, embodying a lifestyle of awareness and readiness. Through my Collapse Curriculum program, I share my expertise and passion, empowering others with the skills to thrive in both the wilderness of nature and the wilds of a shifting society.

Why This Matters

The skills in this curriculum are not just neat skills to have, they represent a cultural paradigm shift. If we are ever going to have a society where we don’t have to rely on the toxic industrial system, it will require that we have the skills, mutual aid and self-reliant culture to go without it. If we want to really build this new culture, a culture of resistance, that culture needs its people to know these skills intimately. I hope that’s why you’ll join me in working on creating this culture together.

Your support allows me to do this vital work. The unfortunate reality is we have to survive within this current system for now while simultaneously dismantling it.

About Justin

Justin holds a Scout Instructor certification for his participation in the 2023 Urban Scout and Survival Class; 2022 year-long guided training; and the 2021 Mojave Survival Camp in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Justin’s film work has received broad acclaim, including his most recent release “If the Desert Tortoise Could Speak” where viewers experience the perspective of the imperiled reptile.

Justin received a bachelor of arts in film from Nevada State University in the spring of 2022.

He is the producer and directer of a film series, Desert Apocalypse (https://youtube.com/@mcaffeefilms) which won Best Documentary at the Yucca Valley Film Festival, Texas Short Film Festival; Silver State Film Festival, and an official selection at the Nevada Women’s Film Festival. The films cover the conflict between the development of enormous solar energy projects in the Mojave Desert and the living ecosystems they are wiping out.

His first film, Great Basin Water Protecters (2018), inspired his pursuit of a film degree. It follows the story of Native people on a prayer run to protect water and land in the Great Basin from a 300 mile water pipeline.

As a photographer, Justin’s work has been displayed in gallery spaces in the Las Vegas area, including the Clark County Wetlands Park and an award-winning photo at the Sahara West Library. His photographs have adorned the halls of government buildings and billboards and have been published in national outlets such as the Associated Press, LA Times and Forbes.

Prior to his photography and film career, Justin worked in the political realm, working on numerous electoral and advocacy campaigns. His interest in political thought and action go back to his early childhood interactions with his father, a professor of American constitutional law. As early as 2008, Justin was an early devotee to the blogosphere, publishing The Nevada View, earning recognition on the Washington Posts’ list of Best State-Based political blogs.

Justin now resides in the Pacific Northwest, exploring the enormous forests and coastlands, working on his writing here on Substack, book projects and his next film.