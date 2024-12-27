Collapse Curriculum

December 2024

Scan Indicates Earth is Stage IV
A 1-Page Prognosis
  
Justin McAffee
6
Why You Need to Become a Filmmaker—Right Now
Even If It’s Just With Your Phone
Published on The Underground Film School  
Mothers Mad At Insurance Companies Are Now Terrorists
Mothers Mad At Insurance Companies Are Now Terrorists
A mother of three—a woman whose crime was saying out loud what countless others silently scream into their pillows—has been slapped with terrorism…
  
Justin McAffee
7
5 Ways a Knife Could Save Your Life in an Emergency Situation
Bonus: How to Choose a Bushcraft Knife - Video
  
Justin McAffee
12
Time for Training
Time for Training
The best day to start this was yesterday, the second-best day is today.
Published on Way Past What the F**K  

November 2024

Give Thanks and Rebel by Eating Like The Ancestors
Reclaiming Food Sovereignty to Resist Industrial Systems
  
Justin McAffee
4
Where the Wild’s Hold Their Last Breath (A Poem)
Where the Wild's Hold Their Last Breath (A Poem)
Author's note: I wrote this while standing on the edge of a wildlife refuge, as thoughts of its significance poured in.
  
Justin McAffee
1
The Best Mental Health Hack - 20/10/5 Rule
3 Simple Tools For Feeling Better, Even Amidst Collapse
  
Justin McAffee
14
Build Your Trump Election Bug Out Bag
Bug Out Bags 101: Your Guide to Emergency Preparedness
  
Justin McAffee
3

October 2024

