From Crisis to Connection: Why Radio is the Lifeline You Need to Learn Now
Part I: Mastering Radio Communications
8 hrs ago
Justin McAffee
December 2024
Scan Indicates Earth is Stage IV
A 1-Page Prognosis
Dec 27, 2024
Justin McAffee
Why You Need to Become a Filmmaker—Right Now
Even If It’s Just With Your Phone
Published on The Underground Film School
Dec 15, 2024
Mothers Mad At Insurance Companies Are Now Terrorists
A mother of three—a woman whose crime was saying out loud what countless others silently scream into their pillows—has been slapped with terrorism…
Dec 14, 2024
Justin McAffee
5 Ways a Knife Could Save Your Life in an Emergency Situation
Bonus: How to Choose a Bushcraft Knife - Video
Dec 12, 2024
Justin McAffee
Time for Training
The best day to start this was yesterday, the second-best day is today.
Published on Way Past What the F**K
Dec 5, 2024
November 2024
Give Thanks and Rebel by Eating Like The Ancestors
Reclaiming Food Sovereignty to Resist Industrial Systems
Nov 24, 2024
Justin McAffee
Where the Wild’s Hold Their Last Breath (A Poem)
Author’s note: I wrote this while standing on the edge of a wildlife refuge, as thoughts of its significance poured in.
Nov 20, 2024
Justin McAffee
The Best Mental Health Hack - 20/10/5 Rule
3 Simple Tools For Feeling Better, Even Amidst Collapse
Nov 16, 2024
Justin McAffee
Build Your Trump Election Bug Out Bag
Bug Out Bags 101: Your Guide to Emergency Preparedness
Nov 7, 2024
Justin McAffee
October 2024
My Journey To Threatened Old-Growth Forests in Oregon
Exposing the Blue and Gold Timber Sale
Oct 31, 2024
Justin McAffee
Assess Your Local Landscape For Collapse
Situational Awareness and Terrain Analysis for the Apocalypse
Oct 12, 2024
Justin McAffee
