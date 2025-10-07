Navigating the Stages of Collapse

“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. But if it is broken, can it be fixed?”

In this episode, Justin McAffee is joined by his former college mathematics professor, Mike Paxinos, as they dive deep into the stages of societal collapse as outlined by Dmitry Orlov, exploring what happens when the systems we depend on begin to fail… financially, politically, culturally, and ecologically.

From the fragility of global markets to the rise of decentralized communities, from the moral consequences of greed to the promise of cooperation, this conversation asks:

What’s worth fixing? What should we let fall? And what new systems might emerge from the rubble?

Join us as we unpack collapse as a crossroads and explore how humanity might still choose care, despite ruin.

Here’s the article mentioned in the podcast.