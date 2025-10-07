Collapse Curriculum

Collapse Curriculum

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
6
5

Navigating the Stages of Collapse

Can Broken Systems Be Fixed?
Justin McAffee's avatar
Justin McAffee
Oct 07, 2025
6
5
Share
Transcript

“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. But if it is broken, can it be fixed?”

In this episode, Justin McAffee is joined by his former college mathematics professor, Mike Paxinos, as they dive deep into the stages of societal collapse as outlined by Dmitry Orlov, exploring what happens when the systems we depend on begin to fail… financially, politically, culturally, and ecologically.

From the fragility of global markets to the rise of decentralized communities, from the moral consequences of greed to the promise of cooperation, this conversation asks:
What’s worth fixing? What should we let fall? And what new systems might emerge from the rubble?

Join us as we unpack collapse as a crossroads and explore how humanity might still choose care, despite ruin.

Here’s the article mentioned in the podcast.

Preparing for Collapse is Necessary, Especially for the Planet

Justin McAffee
·
September 7, 2024
Preparing for Collapse is Necessary, Especially for the Planet

Is there any hope for humanity and the immediate health of the global biosphere? I don’t believe anyone really knows for sure. But I think it is a topic worth exploring for a number of reasons. How we respond may be the difference between total ecological destruction, and a future where life continues on the planet, even if that does or doesn’t include …

Read full story

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Justin McAffee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture