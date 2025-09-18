Collapse Curriculum

Collapse Curriculum

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
7
3

The Patterns of Collapse: From Rome to Today

Collapse Curriculum Podcast: Episode 1
Justin McAffee's avatar
Justin McAffee
Sep 18, 2025
7
3
Share
Transcript

Why do great civilizations rise to power only to fall apart? In this first episode of the Collapse Curriculum Podcast, I’m joined by my former college math professor, Mike Paxinos, where we explore the common threads in societies that collapse, drawing on Jared Diamond’s insights from his Tedtalk and historical examples like Rome, the Maya, and the Soviet Union.

We discuss:

  • Jared Diamond’s three major threads of collapse

  • Why civilizations often collapse rapidly after reaching their peak

  • How strongly held cultural values can accelerate collapse

  • The conflict between short-term elite interests and long-term survival

  • Signs of collapse in today’s world

Mentioned in the podcast:

There’s a 90% chance of collapse by 2050 due to deforestation

The Happiness Machines… and the story of Edward Bernays and American Marketing.

Collapse Curriculum is survival education for a collapsing world. This podcast is where philosophy, history, and practical skills meet to help you navigate the unraveling of industrial civilization.

Collapse Curriculum is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Justin McAffee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture