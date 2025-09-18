The Patterns of Collapse: From Rome to Today

Why do great civilizations rise to power only to fall apart? In this first episode of the Collapse Curriculum Podcast, I’m joined by my former college math professor, Mike Paxinos, where we explore the common threads in societies that collapse, drawing on Jared Diamond’s insights from his Tedtalk and historical examples like Rome, the Maya, and the Soviet Union.

We discuss:

Jared Diamond’s three major threads of collapse

Why civilizations often collapse rapidly after reaching their peak

How strongly held cultural values can accelerate collapse

The conflict between short-term elite interests and long-term survival

Signs of collapse in today’s world

Mentioned in the podcast:

There’s a 90% chance of collapse by 2050 due to deforestation

The Happiness Machines… and the story of Edward Bernays and American Marketing.

Collapse Curriculum is survival education for a collapsing world. This podcast is where philosophy, history, and practical skills meet to help you navigate the unraveling of industrial civilization.