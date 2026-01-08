Questioning the Invasive Species Narrative

In this episode of the Collapse Curriculum Podcast, host Justin McAffee is joined by environmental advocates Nikki Hill and Kollibri terre Sonnenblume, author at Speaking for the Trees (no matter where they’re from), to explore the growing controversy around invasive species, ecological change, and the stories we tell about nature.

Using the barred owl debate in the Pacific Northwest as a starting point, where one owl species is being lethally removed to protect another, the conversation moves beyond headlines and into deeper questions.

They discuss personal journeys in environmental advocacy, the role of media in shaping perceptions, and the importance of relational understanding in addressing ecological challenges. The conversation emphasizes the need for respect and curiosity in our interactions with nature, as well as the potential for resilience in the face of environmental change.

Kollibri terre Sonnenblume is a writer, photographer, tree hugger, animal lover, and cultural dissident, as well as the author of several books exploring the intersections of ecology and human culture. Their Substack is "Speaking for the Trees, No Matter Where They're From" at kollibri.substack com.

Nikki Hill can be found chasing wildflowers throughout the western US. She is not sure when her adoration of plants began, but they share a kindred spirit. Nikki earned a bachelors degree in environmental science and botany which led her to the field of habitat restoration nearly 16 years ago. Disillusioned by methodology that focused on eradication, she struck off on her own. She spent six years growing food and medicine, first as an urban farmer and then as a nomadic rural farmer, and co-founded Daggawalla, a seed and herb company. Since 2014, she has been exploring her feral roots as a wildtender, planting gardens outside agricultural boundaries. Her hope is to foster habitat resilience by sowing a living seed bank for the future, in a spirit of collaboration with the non-human world. Her website can be found at www.walkingroots.net.